Kate Hudson dazzles in colorful ‘cotton candy’ bikini: ‘Love it’

Kate Hudson is flaunting her figure.

The 41-year-old actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a pair of photos of herself donning a pink and blue barely-there bikini.

In the first snap, the "Music" star wore a skirt cover-up with the bikini top and gleefully swirled and lifted the white cover-up.

The second photo was a simple mirror selfie, showing off the full swimsuit, as well as Hudson’s toned figure.

As the actress mentioned in her caption, the suit was designed by Sara Foster, a former reality star and daughter to music legend David Foster and his ex-wife, Rebecca Dyer.

"My girl @sarafoster giving us some spring time cotton candy in a swimsuit collection!" Hudson wrote. "Love it Love you."

Hudson gave fans a tiny glimpse at her workout routine on the social media app just a few days ago while showing off in her own Fabletics swimwear.

In a series of photos, the "Almost Famous" star revealed how she "celebrated" the new product.

The star could be seen stretching out on a yoga mat in various poses, as well as using a small dumbbell. The post also contained another mirror selfie that also showed off her toned abs before she struck a silly pose as she dove into a pool.

Hudson finished her celebration with a cocktail by the pool.

"I love spring break!" she concluded in the caption. "So ready for Spring Summer workouts."

Hudson has been open about her fitness journey, having previously worked as a Weight Watchers brand ambassador.

Earlier this year, the star shared a picture to her Instagram Story of a scale as she stepped on, revealing her weight to be 135.9 lbs. She said at the time that she "wasn’t impressed."