Gisele Bundchen radiates in bikini ahead of Monday's lunar eclipse

Gisele Bundchen's latest bikini picture is out of this world.

The former supermodel stunned her social media followers with an inspiring message ahead of Monday's beaver moon and lunar eclipse, but it was her flawless body at age 40 that kept fans talking.

"What you're doing today is getting you closer to where you want to be tomorrow?" Bundchen asked in her caption while calling attention to the new moon.

The mother of two stuns in the side profile shot, showing her impeccable abs and lean legs in a two-piece swimsuit as she stands on a beach with her feet in the ocean. She extends her arm toward the sky and points to the moon above her.

GISELE BUNDCHEN, 40, TALKS AGING IN HOLLYWOOD: IT'S 'BEAUTIFUL' BUT 'CHALLENGING'

Her husband, NFL pro Tom Brady, reacted in the comments with heart-eye emojis.

"Simply wow," one person commented.

Another fan called her a "beautiful and amazing person" and credited Bundchen for always cheering her husband on at his football games in a "classy respectful way."

Bundchen did not disclose her tropical location, but the Brazilian-born beauty has been posting several photos of herself and her kids at the beach in recent weeks to discuss the benefits of meditation and wellness. Bundchen also posted about last month's new moon, calling her social media followers' attention to nature.

"I believe the more we focus on the things that we want to manifest, the things that make us feel good, the higher our vibration will be and the more good things we will attract into our lives," she wrote on Instagram. "At every new moon I always love to plant new intentions."

She asked her followers to focus on what brings them joy and discussed the importance of manifesting their dreams.

In October, Bundchen got candid about getting older, calling aging a "beautiful thing and natural part of life." The model, who is considered one of the most beautiful women in the world, admitted she's seen changes to her skin "over the years," and believes skin care should be a top priority when you're young.

"Self-care is so important, and a lot of people feel they don't have time to make themselves a priority," she told Allure. "I believe that outer beauty is a reflection of your inner balance and peace."

Bundchen also isn't a fan of cosmetic procedures and revealed she immediately regretted getting her breast augmentation.

She told People magazine in 2018, "I was always praised for my body, and I felt like people had expectations from me that I couldn't deliver."