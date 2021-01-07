Kim Kardashian's 'final straw' was Kanye West's 2020 presidential campaign: report

Kanye West's dream of being president of the United States soured his marriage to Kim Kardashian, according to a new report.

West, 43, stunned Americans on July 4, 2020, when he announced his bid for the presidency. Shortly after, West's public commentary and unleashing of revelations about his family on Twitter spawned numerous reports claiming the pair were on the brink of divorce.

Page Six -- who rang the alarm about Kardashian readying for divorce earlier this week-- now reports it was indeed West's last-minute campaign that caused her to reflect on their future with more scrutiny.

An insider tells the outlet that Kardashian, 40, "needed to end the marriage for the sake of her kids and her own sanity."

KIM KARDASHIAN SAYS SHE’S GETTING HER ‘MIND AND BODY RIGHT’ AMID KANYE WEST DIVORCE RUMORS

The "Power" rapper's presidential bid was simply the "final straw" for Kardashian, the source explained.

Meanwhile, a second source said Kardashian opposed it from the start: "She never came out publicly and endorsed him. Her silence on it spoke volumes."

West made headlines early on in his campaign, beginning with his first campaign rally in South Carolina in July, leaving Kardashian reportedly "furious" after he told a crowd the couple once considered aborting their first child, daughter North, 7.

West went on to claim he has been "trying" to divorce the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star since 2018 after she attended a prison reform event also attended by rapper Meek Mill. The Yeezy designer also shaded Kardashian’s past Playboy spread and called the reality star’s mother, Kris Jenner, "Kim Jong-Un" and claimed she was no longer allowed to see his children. He later issued a public apology to Kardashian.

Concerns for West's mental health state grew, with the hashtag #PrayforYe trending on Twitter over the summer. It was then that Kardashian broke her silence on her husband's bipolar disorder for the first time, asking the public for compassion.

KIM KARDASHIAN AND KANYE WEST'S ROCKY 2020: ALL OF THE UPS AND DOWNS AHEAD OF COUPLE'S 'IMMINENT' DIVORCE

The first source said Kardashian was "really supportive" of West's mental health journey. But she also "knows she has to do the right thing for her kids."

The outlet reported that Kardashian has since hired well-known divorce attorney Laura Wasser. On Tuesday, Kardashian declared she's taking care of herself in a social media post that vowed she was getting her "mind and body right" for 2021.

News that Kardashian is seriously contemplating a divorce filing came on the heels of an announcement that she had sold a 20% stake in her company to Coty for $200 million.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Kardashian has not yet filed for divorce from West, and a source relayed to People magazine on Wednesday that the mother of four is trying to "stay positive" for the sake of the couple’s children: daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 2, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, who turns 2 in May.

"December was a rough month for Kim. She has been living separately from Kanye. Over the holidays, it was hard for her to stay positive," a separate insider revealed to People magazine Wednesday. "She has been trying her best, though, for the kids. She stayed in Los Angeles for New Year's [Eve]. Kourtney and Khloé [Kardashian] were around to support her. She is very grateful to have her sisters to lean on."

Rumors have swirled that Kardashian has already begun dating other men, but a source told Page Six she's not "dating anyone."

"She can't go to restaurants now on dates and have paparazzi. She can't date quietly; she doesn't even understand what that would be like," the insider added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While a lot of eyes are now on Kardashian as a split is nearing, the source added there's not a "war" between the couple. They are also reportedly already in marriage counseling and Kardashian has not officially filed divorce papers.

West and Kardashian tied the knot in May 2014 in Italy.