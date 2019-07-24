Kamala Harris disses Trump for 'misuse of power' in rapper's case

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., slammed President Trump for his ongoing involvement in bringing home American rapper A$AP Rocky after being lobbied by Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, calling his actions a "misuse of power."

At the NAACP Convention’s presidential candidate forum, the 2020 hopeful was asked by moderator and CNN commentator April Ryan to weigh in on the case.

"As president, how would you handle the A$AP Rocky case in Sweden?” Ryan began. “How will you use your power to make sure misuse of power doesn’t happen in cases like this, and that this case would stay in the State Department and not go to the White House?”

"There’s no question that this White House is, has been playing politics with his role of leadership, and it has to end,” Harris responded.

TULSI GABBARD SAYS KAMALA HARRIS IS 'NOT QUALIFIED' TO BECOME POTUS

After reiterating her attacks against Trump and using a "rap sheet" to "prosecute the case" against his reelection, Ryan followed by asking if this case was "another piece on the rap sheet of Donald Trump, this misuse of power in the A$AP Rocky case."

"Yes," Harris answered.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A$AP Rocky was detained earlier this month for his involvement in a street fight, which he had claimed he was fighting in self-defense. High-profile figures like Kim Kardashian and Kanye West brought the case to Trump's attention last week, hoping his involvement will free Rocky.