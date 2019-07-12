With rapper A$AP Rocky still detained, manager John Ehmann’s hotel room in Sweden is raided: source

Rapper A$AP Rocky’s longtime manager, John Ehmann, had his hotel room raided Friday morning after he was served a search warrant in Stockholm while his client sat in a Swedish jail, Fox News has learned.

A source close to the "L$D" rapper – whose real name is Rakim Mayers – said that just before 8 a.m. local time, Ehmann was awakened by four Swedish police officers who said they had a search warrant. The source said the officers entered the room and seized the manager's cellphone, indicating that they wanted his passcode so they could examine the contents.

Ehmann -- who has been in Sweden since before the rapper was detained following an altercation with an alleged attacker -- was nowhere near the location where the brawl took place, according to the source.

Per the insider, Ehmann “was completely taken aback” by the raid and “had no idea what this was about.”

“He never saw it coming,” the source added, voicing the suspicion by some in the Rocky camp that the raid was retaliation for an online petition, #JusticeForRocky, which has garnered over 560,000 signatures worldwide as of Friday.

On Friday, the Swedish Prosecution Authority opened an investigation into the individuals in Sweden whom Rocky, 30, accused of attacking his team and security guard.

“The preliminary investigation continues regarding the American artist who is detained by the Stockholm District Court in Sweden on suspicion of assault in Stockholm,” the Prosecution Authority said in a press release.

“Several investigation measures have already been conducted and the analysis of material continues. There is also a preliminary investigation in the case concerning the aggrieved party who is suspected of molestation and assault.”

The Swedish Prosecution Authority did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Rocky is scheduled to be detained until July 19, at the latest – at which point the prosecution must decide whether to drop the case or request a longer detention period in order to finalize an investigation.

However, Rocky’s attorney Alan Jackson told Fox News on Friday his client should be released since he isn’t a danger to anyone and has done nothing wrong.

“My understanding is that is the date the meeting was the date that the prosecutor will go and determine whether or not the prosecutor needs additional time before setting an actual trial date,” said Jackson.

“And keep in mind, I'm no authority on Swedish procedure, but my understanding in talking to local council is that that's the date that the prosecutor has to do one of two things. Well I guess, one of three things -- he can walk in and drop the charges, he could release Rocky and understanding that Rocky, in fact, is not a flight risk, that he's not at the risk of either destroying evidence or committing more crimes, which are the three criteria on which to hold someone.”

Jackson continued: "It's been our understanding that the prosecutor has indicated that he will address the court and will request additional time, which would obviously not be our hope.”