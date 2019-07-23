Tulsi Gabbard says Kamala Harris ‘not qualified’ to be commander-in-chief

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, argued Tuesday that Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., is “not qualified” to be president because she has no background in foreign policy.

Gabbard made the comments during an appearance on Fox Sports Radio's “Outkick the Coverage with Clay Travis."

"I think one of the things I'm most concerned with is Kamala Harris is not qualified to serve as commander-in-chief, and I can say this from a personal perspective as a soldier,” said Gabbard, who served in Iraq as a member of the Hawaii Army National Guard. “She's got no background or experience in foreign policy and she lacks the temperament that is necessary for a commander-in-chief.

"I've seen the cost of war firsthand," Gabbard continued. "I've experienced the consequences of what happens when we have presidents, as we have from both political parties in the White House, who lack experience, who lack that foreign policy understanding, who therefore fall under the influence of the foreign policy establishment, the military-industrial complex. This is what's so dangerous. This is what we've seen occurring over time."

Lily Adams, a spokeswoman for Harris’ campaign, later called Gabbard out on Twitter for her comments.

“Definite hard pass on taking national security advice from Assad’s cheerleader,” Adams tweeted, in reference to Gabbard having met with Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad in 2017 while on a “fact-finding” mission in the country.

Gabbard, who continues to face criticism for that meeting, has defended it as a step to help broker peace.