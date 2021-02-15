Kaley Cuoco slams pet owners 'discarding their animals like trash'

Animal activist and adoption advocate Kaley Cuoco recently aired her grievances about irresponsible pet owners.

The 35-year-old actress took to social media over the weekend to slam people who get animals and then abandon them at pet shelters later on.

"This might sound random, but I’m sick of opening social media and seeing 100s or 1000s of animal rescue posts where people are discarding their animals like trash," the "Flight Attendant" star wrote on her Instagram Stories.

"Stop the abuse," she continued. "Don’t get a dog if you can’t care for it properly. The way you treat an animal shows exactly the kind of person you are."

Cuoco and her husband, Karl Cook, have many different rescue pets from dogs to horses to rabbits and in January, the entertainer lost her beloved dog, Norman, who she named her production company, Yes, Norman Productions, after.

"Earth shattering deep gut wrenching pain I didn’t know was possible," she wrote. "Norman, you were my entire world for 14 years. Thank you for smiling at me as you left this world, confirming for me once again our language was ours alone. You will always have my heart."

Cuoco adopted Norman when he was a 2-year-old pup 14 years ago, according to a report from the Los Angeles Times. The pit bull mixed breed was present at her wedding to Cook, 30, in 2018.

In 2017, she told the LA Times, that animal abusers make her "sick."

"They act like dogs are trash. They act like dogs are a water bottle that you just throw away," she told the outlet.

"I live by this saying," Cuoco told the Times. "I don’t know who quoted it, but it’s like: ‘Who rescued who?’ And I just think it’s the sweetest thing. Because it’s true. It changes your life."