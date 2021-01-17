Kaley Cuoco pays tribute to dog Norman after his death: ‘Deep gut wrenching pain’

Kaley Cuoco opened up about the death of her dog, Norman.

The actress shared a brief post about her loss to her 6.4 million Instagram followers on Saturday. Two black-and-white photos accompany the heartbroken entry.

"Earth shattering deep gut wrenching pain I didn’t know was possible," she wrote. "Norman, you were my entire world for 14 years. Thank you for smiling at me as you left this world, confirming for me once again our language was ours alone. You will always have my heart."

Cuoco, 35, founded a production company named after her beloved pet in 2017, which is known as "Yes, Norman Productions."

Her Instagram account’s current profile photo features her production company’s logo. Moreover, the actress has posted dozens of photos over the weekend that show Cuoco and Norman.

Many of Cuoco’s famous friends extended their condolences over her loss.

"I’m so so so sorry. Sending allllllll of my love," actress Olivia Munn commented under Cuoco’s tribute post. "Rest in love Norman."

"Oh Kaley I’m so sorry," Courteney Cox wrote. "That pain is indescribable."

"I’m at a loss for words cuz I know how much he meant to you," celebrity makeup artist Daniel Martin shared. "I’m sending you so much love right now...I’m so sorry"

Similarly, author and rescue animal advocate Anne Wheaton wrote: "Oh, Kaley. I am so sorry. Norman was such a sweet soul. The pain of losing these members of our family is like no other. Sending you all the hugs."

Cuoco adopted Norman when he was a 2-year-old pup 14 years ago, according to a report from the Los Angeles Times.

The pit bull mixed breed was present at her wedding to equestrian Karl Cook, 30, in 2018.

Cuoco and Cook have multiple pets, including dogs, horses, and rabbits.