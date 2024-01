Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Kaley Cuoco's flight attendant training for a television series couldn't prepare her for an infuriating incident with a passenger in real life.

Cuoco — who stars in "The Flight Attendant" — recently shared a story of her experience flying with her now 9-month-old daughter and boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey.

The "Big Bang Theory" star was a guest on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on Monday when she told the host she was "so terrified" about flying with Matilda, her daughter. Cuoco noted that she and Pelphrey took every caution to prepare and try to make the flight over Thanksgiving as seamless as possible.

The couple even brought a sound machine to help Matilda get to sleep.

"So she’s crying [on the plane]," Cuoco told Kimmel. "She finally falls asleep, and she’s on Tom, and the sound machine is on, and we were finally like [ugh]."

Little did Cuoco know things were about to take a turn.

"The steward comes over and he’s like, ‘Hey, one of our passengers would love it if you would turn the sound machine off’ ... and I’m sitting there, and I’m like, ‘Oh my god. Oh my god,’" the actress said.

She added, "And I can feel Tom be like, ‘Hey, ask the passenger if she wants to hold our screaming child when we turn it off.’ I mean, the ice went into his veins."

Kimmel offered sympathy for the flight attendant who had to relay the message to Cuoco and Pelphrey. Cuoco agreed while noting the couple "were so angry" with the fellow passenger.

"So then we landed, and it was the woman right in front of us. And so we get up, and now Matilda is like, ‘Haha, life is great.’ The lady turns around, and she goes, ‘Oh, so your daughter does know how to smile,‘" Cuoco said. "It was in that moment where I understood why women end up on ‘Dateline.’ I could have strangled her."

Kaley added, "I could have thrown that woman off the plane." She explained to Kimmel that passengers on airplanes should be more sympathetic to babies on flights.

Cuoco and "Ozark" actor, Pelphrey, announced they were expecting their first child together in 2022. Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey was born in March 2023.

In May, Cuoco explained that having children "wasn't on my radar" until she met Tom.

"As a young girl I dreamed of it, but I became involved in my career," she told Emmy magazine. "Then when we met, it was instantaneous — ‘Oh my God, I want to have a kid with you.’"

The actress went through a divorce with her ex-husband, Karl Cook. Their divorce was finalized in June 2022 after three years of marriage.