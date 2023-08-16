Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

'Big Bang Theory' actress Kaley Cuoco developed carpal tunnel syndrome from holding infant daughter

Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey welcomed daughter Matilda in March

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
First time mom Kaley Cuoco has had to make serious adjustments to her routine since welcoming daughter Matilda this spring, admitting she has developed carpal tunnel syndrome just by holding her child.

In a video shared to her trainer Ryan Sorenson's Instagram account, "The Big Bang Theory" actress revealed the new accessories she has been donning: hand braces.

"Some of you may know I have like major wrist, hand injuries from holding the baby - it's a very real thing, Google it - and I think the only way to make them better is for us to start working out without using my hands and without using any body weight on my hands," she told the camera.

‘BIG BANG THEORY' STAR KALEY CUOCO'S PARTNER WAS UNAWARE OF HER TV FAME UNTIL FAMILY 'KEPT' DOING ONE THING

Kaley Cuoco in the gym shows off her black wrist wraps for her Carpal Tunnel split Kaley Cuoco holds baby daughter Matilda out in front of her and they both smile at each other

Kaley Cuoco revealed that she had developed carpal tunnel syndrome from holding her daughter. (Ryan Sorenson Instagram/Tom Pelphrey Instagram)

In the post's caption, Sorenson shared that Cuoco had developed carpal tunnel syndrome.

Carpal tunnel syndrome "is a common condition that causes pain, numbness, tingling, and weakness in the hand and wrist. It happens when there is increased pressure within the wrist on a nerve called the median nerve," per Cleveland Clinic. 

Kaley Cuoco soft smiles with ombré hair (dark on top light on bottom) at the Critics Choice Awards carpet

Kaley Cuoco has had to make adjustments to her workout routine due to her carpal tunnel diagnosis. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

A workout without hands, Cuoco admitted, "sounds crazy," but it is how she exercises now.

"We're going to show you, you can still get a work out, even if you are injured," she told the camera before the video flashed to Cuoco doing exercises not involving her hands.

Cuoco and her partner, actor Tom Pelphrey, welcomed their first child together in March. The couple celebrated their one-year anniversary only a few weeks after their daughter was born.

Cuoco recently shared that when she began dating "Ozark" actor Pelphrey, he was unfamiliar with her stardom. 

Kaley Cuoco in a long sleeveless blue silk dress holds hands with Tom Pelphrey on the carpet

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphry welcomed their daughter Matilda on March 30, 2023. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

"When I first brought Kaley to New Jersey to meet my family and friends, my mom's partner — who apparently was a ‘Big Bang Theory’ fan — was there, and he kept calling her Penny. I had no clue what was going on," he told W magazine.

"So, I pulled Kaley aside, like, ‘I'm sorry, I don't understand what's happening. Why does he keep calling you Penny?’ She's like, ‘That's my character in ‘The Big Bang Theory.’ I was completely unaware. I've watched a few episodes with her since, and, obviously, she's fantastic," he added.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

