Kaley Cuoco says husband Karl Cook is 'his own man' when it comes to unflattering anniversary photos

Former “Big Bang Theory” star Kaley Cuoco says she’s having a great time with husband Karl Cook after one year of marriage.

The couple tied the knot in 2018 during an equestrian-themed wedding in a horse stable near San Diego, California. Cuoco is an avid horseback rider and Cook rides professionally. Since their wedding, the duo has been sharing their fun-loving life on social media, including some unflattering photos that Cook used to celebrate their first anniversary as a married couple.

Cook previously shared a series of images on Instagram showing his wife in a collection of awkward poses including accidentally losing her eyelashes, smiling with food in her teeth and sleeping.

“Everyone posts wedding pictures amongst other idealized images on their anniversary, not me, these are images of my gorgeous wife I remember😍😍I love you,” Cook captioned the post.

Fortunately, the actress takes all the social media pranks in stride.

“We're having a blast," Cuoco told Entertainment Tonight. "Karl's the best ... we're doing really well."

She continued: “He doesn't ask me before he posts them. He just, he loves a good sleeping picture.”

The star went on to explain that her husband’s favorite thing to do is to post unflattering photos of her saying, “he’s just funny!” She also noted that she doesn’t police what he posts on the social media site.

“He’s his own man. He makes his own Instagram decisions. He’s bold.”

Cuoco, meanwhile, celebrated the one-year anniversary in a more traditional way ⁠— with photos of their wedding day.

“Happy one year anniversary to my incredible other half! @mrtankcook I still can’t believe you’re mine and I’m never letting you go,” she wrote in the caption.

This has been a big year for the 33-year-old star, who ended her run on “The Big Bang Theory” and has since pivoted to other projects. Next up, she’ll voice Harleen Quinzel in the DC Universe upcoming animated series “Harley Quinn.”