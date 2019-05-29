'Big Bang Theory' star Kaley Cuoco reveals release date of her Harley Quinn cartoon with bloody teaser image

Now that “The Big Bang Theory” is officially over, actress Kaley Cuoco is getting people excited about her new show by dropping a release date.

It was previously revealed that the 32-year-old actress will voice the iconic comic book character Harley Quinn in a new adult animated series for DC Comics’ streaming service. In addition to playing the raunchy girlfriend of The Joker, Cuoco will executive produce the show by way of her Yes, Norman Productions company.

To get people excited for the new cartoon, Cuoco shared an image of Harley Quinn on Instagram swinging her signature baseball bat with blood cascading all over her and a demented smile on her face. Some of the blood splashes on her arm reading “Fall 2019.”

“Hehe get ready,” the actress wrote in the image’s caption.

In the new animated series, Cuoco will be joined by fellow voice actors Lake Bell, Alan Tudyk, Ron Funches, JB Smoove, Jason Alexander, Wanda Sykes, Giancarlo Esposito, Natalie Morales, Jim Rash, Diedrich Bader, Tony Hale and Chris Meloni.

For those unfamiliar, Harley Quinn is known as the Joker’s girlfriend in the Batman universe. However, her plotline often finds her breaking away from the clown prince of crime to wreak havoc of her own in Gotham City.

The image from Cuoco is the first official look fans have been given at the show since it debuted an announcement trailer where they could hear the “Big Bang” star’s voice acting. In addition, she shared a behind-the-scenes photo showing her Harley Quinn interacting with the Clown Prince of Crime himself.

The show will mark Cuoco’s first major project after “The Big Bang Theory” aired its final episode. The star spoke to Fox News ahead of the finale where she explained that she hasn’t been holding up well in the wake of the show’s end.

"I really have not held it together," the 33-year-old actress told us. "My girls that I work with very closely on the show — my hair and makeup [artists], my wardrobe — we all wear diamond '12s.' I gave them all diamond '12s.' So we all have these necklaces that kind of signify the 12 years together."

