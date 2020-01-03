Justin Bieber releases 'Yummy,' presumably for wife Hailey Baldwin, as first solo single in four years

Justin Bieber wasted no time releasing music early into the new year.

The pop superstar, 25, dropped a new record on Friday that carries with it quite the insinuation into exactly what the Biebs is crooning about.

Titled “Yummy,” the pop-R&B song will reportedly serve as the first single off Bieber’s long-anticipated fifth studio album that he's been teasing for months.

HAILEY BALDWIN SLAMS CRITICS CONSTANTLY ‘TEARING APART’ HER RELATIONSHIP WITH JUSTIN BIEBER, LIFE EVENTS

The Grammy-winning artist announced the new song on Dec. 24 along with a pending album and tour.

“As humans, we are imperfect. My past, my mistakes, all the things that I’ve been through -- I believe that I’m right where I’m supposed to be, and God has me right where he wants me,” he said in the trailer. “It’s the music that I’ve loved the most out of anything that I’ve done.”

JUSTIN BIEBER CHANNELS 50 CENT, RAPS ABOUT JHIS WIFE, HAILEY BALDWIN, AND DEPRESSION IN 'MANY MEN' REMIX

In “Yummy,” Bieber sings over a melodic beat that he’ll be on his way “any night, any day,” and his love has “got that yummy yum.”

He also serenades his love with the promise that he’ll “hop in the Lambo” with his “Drew House slippers on, with a smile on my face” -- presumably referencing his wife Hailey Baldwin, 22.

JUSTIN BIEBER PENS POEM TO 'SOULMATE' HAILEY BALDWIN: 'I THINK ABOUT YOU, GODS GREATEST CREATION'

Already, 2020 is shaping up to be a resurgence year for Bieber after a few years away from producing solo music. The video for Bieber’s new song is slated to premiere on Saturday. Additionally, his docuseries, “Justin Bieber: Seasons,” will make its debut on YouTube on Jan. 27.

Despite being away from the solo grind of creating music, Bieber has been lending his pipes to a number of records over the last couple of years. He hopped on DJ Khaled’s record “No Brainer” with Quavo and Chance the Rapper in July 2018, and was also featured on Ed Sheeran’s hit song “I Don’t Care” off of Sheeran’s “No. 6 Collaborations Project” album in May 2019.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bieber's last album, 2015's “Purpose,” has since been certified platinum four times.