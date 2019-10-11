Justin Bieber channels 50 Cent, raps about his wife, Hailey Baldwin, and depression in ‘Many Men’ remix

Justin Bieber is dipping into his rap bag as he debuts potential new music.

The pop superstar went on Instagram Stories Thursday night to share a number of snippets of a remix record in which he flipped 50 Cent’s “Many Men” from his 2003 debut album, “Get Rich Or Die Tryin.’”

The original track famously chronicles 50’s near-death experience after he was shot nine times; the rapper wonders whether there may be a price on his head.

The videos show the 25-year-old Bieber sitting in his home studio listening to the record as it plays and mouthing lyrics.

“Took a couple years off / Shed a couple tears, dawg / Messed up here and there / No fear here dawg,” he rapped. “Got a wife, livin’ life, livin’ right, yeah, it’s tight / Gluten free, look at me / Who would’ve thought I’d be nice / When I rap I will slap on the beat / I attack with the heat / No strap, I defeat, no cap.”

“My style is impeccable / My wife, yeah, I put her on a pedestal,” he continues. “My life is like a movie, ‘The Incredibles.’”

The newlywed also had a few words about battling depression, which he has spoken openly about in recent years -- he received treatment as recently as February.

“They put me on some medicine / Never thought that my depression would depend on it / I resented it,” he rapped. “Going hard, running on adrenaline / Been a victim of the system, I’m a Christian with a vision, I’m a gentleman.”

After performing the chorus of the Luis Resto and Eminem-produced banger, Bieber continues rapping, “I don’t hold grudges cause I ain’t no sucker.”

“Why let it get to me when we don’t even know each other / Go ahead and talk what you talk about me / And I’m gonna turn the other way,” he concluded.

The crooner clarified that this record would probably never see the light of day, despite teasing fans last week that he is “putting out an album this year.”

“Not album stuff just messing around while Hailey’s doing something video stuff in the other room.. it is tight though,” he wrote on a slide on his Instagram story, adding, “MANY MEN.”