Justin Bieber: Teenage ‘ego and power’ ruined relationships, vows to change with God's help

Justin Bieber opened up about the effect “ego and power” had on him as a teen and how that caused his relationships to suffer.

The “Yummy” singer also dished on how he’s leaning on his Christian faith to make sure his marriage to Hailey Baldwin is healthy.

Bieber, 26, rose to fame at age 13 after having come from a small town in Ontario, Canada.

In a candid Instagram post Sunday night, he said prior to fame he was “never motivated by money or fame.” The singer added, “I just loved music.”

However, the “Intentions” singer said he became insecure and frustrated as a teenager in the spotlight and his “values slowly started to change.”

“I let ego and power takeover and my relationships suffered because of it,” Bieber admitted.

He continued: “I truly desire healthy relationships. I want to be motivated by truth and love. I want to be aware of my blind spots and learn from them!”

“I want to walk in the plans God has for me and not try to do it on my own!” the devoted Christian said.

Bieber also expressed his desire to be a good husband to Baldwin, 23, who he married in September 2018 and shared a large wedding ceremony in September 2019.

“I want to give up my selfish desires daily so I can be a good husband and future dad!” he said.

Bieber concluded: “I’m grateful that I can walk with Jesus as he leads the way.”

In a candid interview with Beat 1's Zane Lowe in February, the Canadian pop star opened up about his rocky points with Baldwin and his commitment to religion moving forward.

Bieber said he was still reeling from “unforgiveness” from his past relationship with Selena Gomez and that affected his relationship with his now-wife.

As a result of his struggles, he admitted he was unfaithful to Baldwin.

“I just was honest with her, I was like,'I'm not in a place to be faithful,' and all this sort of stuff, that I wanted to be, but I just wasn't there yet,” he said.

Bieber continued: “But either way, she loved me and seeing me with other people hurt her. And so with that being said, she went out and did things that hurt me. And so just this hurt, I've hurt her, she hurt me."

The pair were eventually able to work through their issues and forgive each other.

The pop star said he also reevaluated his relationship with Christ, motivating him to be better at forgiveness.

"I'd had really bad examples of Christians in my life, who would say one thing and do another, so they were my direct example of who Jesus was,” he admitted.

Bieber added: “Jesus wasn't this religious elite guy...but he was in the dirt, and he found me in my dirt and pulled me out.”

"I never want to be someone that's trying to persuade anyone to believe in what I believe. I think God persuades people," he concluded. "But I definitely want to tell my story so that if that resonates with anybody they can hopefully learn from it."

Both Bieber and Baldwin later discussed how faith motivated them to find strength where they were lacking in their relationship.

“There was a lot of forgiveness that you needed to have towards me,” the singer said in a discussion with the model for their 12-episode series on Facebook Watch.

Beiber added: “And vice versa. We both had made mistakes and I think when we understand how much God's forgiven us and given us grace, it gives us the ability to give each other grace."

"Forgiveness is the biggest thing,” Baldwin echoed. “You take a person with all of their mistakes, all of their faults, all of their decisions.”