Justin Bieber shares rescheduled 2021 tour dates: 'Looking forward to seeing you all when it is safe'

Justin Bieber has revealed the new dates for his Justin Bieber World Tour.

The 26-year-old star took to social media on Thursday to make the announcement, noting that he will hit the road starting in June 2021 in San Diego. He will end his tour in August in Sacramento.

"New world tour dates for 2021. Looking forward to seeing you all when it is safe. Presented by @tmobile," he captioned the post.

JUSTIN BIEBER SUES 2 TWITTER USERS ACCUSING HIM OF SEXUAL ASSAULT FOR DEFAMATION IN $20 MILLION SUIT: REPORT

The Justin Bieber World Tour was initially scheduled to begin in May but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Nineteen new dates have been added to the tour.

JUSTIN BIEBER TALKS REGRETS, SAYS HE WISHES HE WAITED UNTIL MARRIAGE TO HAVE SEX

“I can’t wait to get out there and connect with my fans on this tour,” Bieber said in a statement. “We’ve been through so much this year. More than ever, we’ve come to understand how much we need each other, and how meaningful these moments can really be.”

Kehlani and Jaden Smith, who were both originally scheduled to appear, will not be part of the tour. Supporting acts for the new tour will be announced at a later date.

A dollar from each ticket purchased will be donated to the Bieber Foundation, which is aimed at supporting mental health wellness.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tickets for the general public go on sale Aug. 6.

In addition to Bieber, Kenny Chesney, Reba McEntire and Blake Shelton, among other artists, were also forced to put a pause on their tours due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Associated Press contributed to this report