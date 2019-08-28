Jussie Smollett’s PR team says ‘every iota’ of hate crime attack claim is true in response to Chicago suit

Jussie Smollett's PR team said Wednesday that "every iota" of the actor's account of being victimized by a racist, anti-gay attack in Chicago this past January is supported by police evidence, despite police repeatedly saying it was all staged.

The statement followed a filing by the city Monday defending its lawsuit that seeks to recoup the costs of investigating what it says was a January publicity stunt.

The statement says "every iota of information ... Smollett has stated has been fully corroborated."

The statement didn't specify what evidence allegedly backs Smollett's claim that masked men hurling racist and homophobic insults beat him and looped a noose around his neck.

In June, the Chicago Police Department released a trove of evidence gathered during the course of their investigation into Smollett’s claims. Surveillance video obtained by Fox News at the time appeared to show Smollett and two brothers – whom police insisted the actor paid to pretend to beat him – walking around the vicinity of the alleged attack site minutes before it happened, according to police notes.

Smollett's attorneys argue federal court is the proper venue for the case because the actor, who lived in Chicago while filming the TV show, "Empire," is actually a California resident.

Smollett is steadfast on clearing his name of allegations he staged an elaborate hoax hate crime against himself.

The city says GPS data, video and other evidence prove Smollett paid the men to fake the alleged hate crime.

State prosecutors abruptly dropped charges against Smollett related to making a false report in March. However, the Police Department and city officials maintain Smollett orchestrated the January incident and they're trying to recoup $130,000 the city spent on police overtime.

Special prosecutor Dan Webb is currently investigating the state attorney's decision to drop the charges against Smollett.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.