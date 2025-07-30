Julie Chrisley says she developed lung condition from asbestos exposure in prison

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Julie Chrisley continues to face challenges after her time in prison.

During an episode of the "Chrisley Confessions 2.0" podcast, the "Chrisley Knows Best" star, 52, revealed she developed a serious health condition while serving her 28-month stay at Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky.

"I have a lung condition from being in prison," she told husband Todd Chrisley, who also served time in a federal prison in Pensacola, Florida, on bank fraud and tax evasion charges before being pardoned by President Donald Trump in May.

Julie, who claimed she was breathing in "asbestos" during her time in prison, said, "You will probably notice me at certain times, trying to get a breath."

Though Todd noted that her condition hasn't yet been confirmed by a doctor, Julie has an upcoming appointment with a pulmonologist.

"We take seriously our duty to protect the individuals entrusted in our custody, as well as maintaining the safety of our employees and the community," the Federal Bureau of Prisons said in a statement to US Weekly.

The FBP said its mission is to operate prisons that are "safe, secure and humane."

"Humane treatment of men and women is our top priority," the statement continued.

The Chrisleys' daughter Savannah, who fought tirelessly to get her parents pardoned, previously complained about poor prison conditions.

"The prison conditions are not something that is spoken about at all. And I've definitely ruffled some feathers by speaking about it," she told Fox News Digital in 2023.

"They are in conditions where it gets to be 115 degrees inside because there is no air conditioning. There's black mold, asbestos, lead-based paint. They're consuming food that says ‘not for human consumption.’ There's not clean drinking water.

"And when you look at this, you're not just serving a sentence for a term, you're serving a life sentence because of the conditions that you are enduring. And you don't know how that's going to affect your health."

Last week, the reality television couple confessed that life on the outside is more difficult than the lives they led behind bars.

"I’ve actually talked to a few of the women that I was in prison with that they’re already home," Julie began to explain during the July 23 episode of their podcast .

"We all have this general consensus that — it’s kind of weird to even say it."

Todd added, "No, it’s not weird. Life is rougher than prison life."

"It is so horrific, the conditions that you’re there for, but that’s from a physical standpoint," he explained. "But from an emotional and psychological standpoint, it is harder dealing with day to day."

Julie, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012 and underwent a double mastectomy and a hysterectomy in 2013, opened up about how prison forced her to focus on herself, not parenting or family drama.

"The longer that people are away from their kids — as crazy as it sounds, because it’s a double-edged sword — the easier it becomes because you get into your own routine," she said.

"Doesn’t mean you don’t miss them, you don’t love them, all that. But just from me being in prison, I had to just watch out for me. I had to take care of me. I had to make sure that I was as good as I could be physically, mentally, spiritually, emotionally. And that’s all I could really do."

The Chrisleys were convicted of federal bank fraud and tax evasion. They've both maintained their innocence.