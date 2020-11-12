Julianne Hough seemingly addresses Ryan Seacrest relationship, admits to feeling 'freedom' after breakup

Julianne Hough is seemingly reflecting on her past relationship with Ryan Seacrest.

The actress appeared for an Instagram Live conversation with Valeria Lipovetsky on Nov. 10 where she discussed her personal life at length and explained how a past relationship left her feeling like she didn’t deserve the life she was leading.

"It was 2013 and I had just gotten out of a relationship that was very high profile," she explained (via E! News). "I was on private planes and yachts and living in a very, very well-off house and my life was pretty different from where I grew up."

She noted that she got out of that relationship partly because she wanted to build a similar life for herself but on her own merit.

JULIANNE HOUGH, BROOKS LAICH 'WORKING ON THEIR MARRIAGE AGAIN' AFTER SPLIT: REPORT

“I kind of felt like I didn’t deserve it,” she explained.

Seacrest and Hough broke up in 2013 after two years of dating, leading many to assume that he’s the high-profile man she was talking about during her interview. The outlet notes that, at the time, the duo cited conflicting schedules as the reason for their split.

She also noted that she struggled to find friends her own age after the breakup given that her ex was 15 years her senior. However, after meeting a handful of girlfriends, she began a phase of her life in which she enjoyed her freedom as a single person. She noted that she “did some certain things that I am not proud of” while attending Coachella before reflecting on how the experience shaped her life and career going forward.

JULIANNE HOUGH COMMENTS ON BROOKS LAICH'S 'THIRST TRAP' PIC AMID REPORTS THEY WANT EACH OTHER BACK

“During that year, it was kind of my wild year of abandon and freedom and I realized that the pendulum swing went from one side to the extreme," she said. "I was like, 'OK, there's got to be something in the middle where I can find fulfillment without having to be so dynamic and extreme.'"

The “Dancing with the Stars” pro went on to tie the knot with Brooks Laich in 2017. However, she filed for divorce from him earlier this month after being separated for roughly five months.

The former couple first announced they were going their separate ways in May.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate," they said in a joint statement to People at the time. "We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Despite the separation, the duo still seems cordial with one another on social media.