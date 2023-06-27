Julian Sands dead at 65, human remains identified as British actor

Julian Sands' body was positively identified by the San Bernardino County Sheriffs Department on Tuesday after hikers found his remains on Mt. Baldy last weekend. He was 65.

"The identification process for the body located on Mt. Baldy on June 24, 2023, has been completed and was positively identified as 65-year-old Julian Sands of North Hollywood," authorities said.

"The manner of death is still under investigation, pending further test results."

Sheriffs added, "We would like to extend our gratitude to all the volunteers that worked tirelessly to locate Mr. Sands."

The "Warlock" star was an outdoor enthusiast and had been reported missing on Jan. 13 after failing to return to his vehicle following a hike in the San Gabriel Mountains, roughly one hour outside of Los Angeles.

Search and rescue crews searched for Sands via helicopter, drones and on foot for more than five months, and at one point were forced to call off the search due to an avalanche risk and worsening weather conditions.

A powerful winter storm hit southern California in February, which also delayed ground searches "for some time," San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department officials confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Born in England in 1958, Sands began his pursuit of a career in the arts at the London School of Speech and Drama.

He worked alongside Anthony Hopkins in a few episodes of "A Married Man" before tackling film roles, with his first big break in the 1984 comedy "Oxford Blues" with Rob Lowe.

Success came swiftly, and the same year he starred in the Academy Award-winning film "The Killing Fields" with Sam Waterston and John Malkovich.

Malkovich and Sands formed a close friendship while filming in Thailand and temporarily lived together after Sands’ marriage ended with Sarah Harvey. Malkovich later introduced his buddy to Evgenia Citkowitz, whom he married in 1990.

"Julian and I were very, very close," Malkovich said during a press conference in Berlin for "Seneca - On the Creation of Earthquakes."

"I’m a godfather to his first son from his first marriage to Sarah, who I know very well," Malkovich added via Deadline.

"I introduced him to his second wife, and we have been close since we met in 1983 on the set of ‘The Killing Fields.' It’s a very sad event."

Sands "didn’t want to become a Hollywood actor" but chose projects for the adventure. In the Oscar-winning flick "A Room with a View," he skinny-dipped and had a full-frontal nude scene while trying to woo Helena Bonham Carter.

"Naked Lunch," based on a once-banned William S. Burroughs novel, received criticism from every angle due to its controversial subject matter.

"It wasn’t apparent to me just how significant it is," Sands told The Guardian in 2018. "How disturbing, how subversive, how really apropos today."

"Boxing Helena" also received harsh feedback. Sands played a surgeon obsessed with a woman he had an affair with, and instead of accepting that she moved on, he amputated her limbs and held her captive.

"It just got the worst reviews and was dismissed as kind of pornographic," Sands said. "But, actually, the poetic and political content is, I think, very enduring."

His roles weren’t always gruesome, though. He worked alongside Holly Hunter and Bill Pullman in "Crazy in Love" and with Nicolas Cage and Elisabeth Shue in "Leaving Las Vegas."

With more than 150 credits to his name, he took an interest in television, too.

Sands starred in "24," "Lipstick Jungle," "Banshee," "Crossbones" and "Smallville." He voiced the character of Mayor Valmont in 26 episodes of "Jackie Chan Adventures."

At the time of his death, Sands reportedly had six projects in the works, per IMDb.

Two weeks into the search, Julian's family praised interagency rescue efforts, which included both ground and air crews.

"Our heartfelt thanks to the compassionate members of the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department who are coordinating the search for our beloved Julian, not least the heroic search teams listed below who are braving difficult conditions on the ground and in the air to bring Julian home," Julian's family wrote with a sheriff’s release.

"We are deeply touched by the outpouring of love and support."

Three months later, his son, Henry, admitted he was trying to be "realistic" with his expectations about rescue and recovery efforts.

"I am hugely appreciative for all the efforts made so far from the volunteer search and rescue climbers and the San Bernardino County Sheriff team to bring my father home," Henry told The Times.

He added he was "of course, realistic about the impact on the search of the weather conditions over the last three months – it's been a 40-year snowfall record in California."

Sands is survived by wife Evgenia Citkowitz, their two daughters and his son from his first marriage.

