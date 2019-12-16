Juice WRLD's girlfriend breaks silence on rapper's death: 'He literally loved every single one of you'

Juice WRLD’s girlfriend shared an emotional message with the late rapper’s fans during a live show one week after his death.

Ally Lotti took the stage at the Rolling Loud festival at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles Sunday to speak about the “Lucid Dreams” rapper’s legacy as well as how he felt about his fans before he died at age 21.

“I just wanted to come out here and let everyone know that Jarad loved every single person that he helped on this earth. He literally loved every single one of you guys," Lotti said through tears on stage. "There is not a time that he had shown me any different love [than] he felt for you. He wants everyone to know that you need to take any negative, any negative thing in your life, he would tell you every time he saw you and change that to a positive situation."

In the video of the speech posted to Twitter, Lotti speaks to the crowd with a screen projecting the words “Legends Never Die” behind her. As she finished and began walking off the stage, the crowd started to chant her name in an effort to show their support.

Juice WRLD, whose real name was Jarad A. Higgins, died last week after suffering a medical emergency at Chicago’s Midway Airport. The musician reportedly had a seizure, but his autopsy was inconclusive.

"The Medical Examiner's Office has been notified of the death of Jarad A. Higgins, a 21-year-old black male of the 18500 block of Pierce Terrace in Homewood Illinois," Natalia Derevyanny, spokeswoman for the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said in an email to Fox News at the time of his death.

Speaking to TMZ, Juice WRLD’s mother, Carmella Wallace, said, “We loved Jarad with all of our hearts and cannot believe our time with him has been cut short. As he often addressed in his music and to his fans, Jarad battled with prescription drug dependency."

Though Juice WRLD often rapped about drugs, Wallace noted that his intentions were not to promote or glorify drug use, but rather help those who might have felt alone in their addiction struggles.

“Addiction knows no boundaries and its impact goes way beyond the person fighting it. Jarad was a son, brother, grandson, friend and so much more to so many people who wanted more than anything to see him defeat addiction,” Wallace continued.