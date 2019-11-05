Joy Behar says Elizabeth Warren, others Democrats, should drop out of 2020 race to clear path for Joe Biden

"The View" co-host Joy Behar argued that Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., as well as other 2020 Democratic contenders, should clear the way for former Vice President Joe Biden to grab the party's nomination.

"He has to go," Behar said of President Trump on Tuesday. "Who is going to get him out? And the answer is, at the moment, Joe Biden. So, all the rest of these people are, you know, just really they're just treading water as far as I'm concerned."

When co-host Abby Huntsman asked whether Behar's statement included Warren, Behar said it did.



Behar made the comments while discussing Biden's prospects in 2020 and noted that black Americans supported him.

BIDEN SLIPS IN IOWA, NEW HAMPSHIRE POLLS AS HE HOLDS DOWN LEAD NATIONALLY

"If there's one thing the black community knows -- and believes in -- it's winning and beating Trump," Behar said. "So, they're looking at the prize. They're saying, 'Listen, this guy has to get Trump out. Somebody's got to get him out -- he's killing people of color, he's killing immigrants, he's killing the environment, he's killing the rule of law.'"

Her comments came after Warren started beating Biden in polling for key states. In Iowa, Warren enjoys a slight edge, with Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont battling for second place with South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who’s seen his poll numbers soar in recent weeks. The average of recent surveys from RealClearPolitics even shows Buttigieg narrowly holding the No. 2 slot over Biden.

And in New Hampshire, Warren enjoys the edge over Biden and Sanders, with Buttigieg in fourth place, according to the RCP average. In both states, Biden’s seen his numbers tumble since the summer.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Co-host Sunny Hostin argued that Democrats shouldn't support candidates based on their "electability."

"If we bought the electability argument, then I don't think Barack Obama would have ever been president," she said.

She added that voters should support whomever they think would be the best leader for the country.