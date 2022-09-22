Jon Pardi, wife Summer expecting their first baby together

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Country star Jon Pardi and his wife Summer are expecting their first baby together.

Jon and Summer both posted pictures on their respective Instagram accounts announcing the baby news.

The couple told People that they are expecting the new addition to the family early next year.

"I'm ready to start a new adventure with my wonderful wife Summer and our new little one-Pardi of three!" he told the outlet. "I'm really excited to meet our baby and to have someone to ride around the ranch with."

Summer talked about how excited she is to be a mom and to see her husband as a father.

"He's such a big kid at heart, always the life of the party and has such positive energy so I can only imagine how much this little Pardi addition will be for him and our family," she said. "I know [being parents] is going to be the greatest gift in the world."

Jon and Summer got married in November 2020 after they started dating back in 2016. Since their marriage, they have wanted to grow their family.

"It was definitely an interesting two years of ups and downs-the constant letdown month after month can really be hard on a couple," Summer told People. "After years of no luck and meeting with doctors who just didn't feel like the right fit, we decided to take a break, leave it in God's hands and just enjoy each other and this crazy, fun life we live together…and then surprise, we're pregnant!"

Jon put out his new album "Mr. Saturday Night" at the beginning of September and currently on tour until November 1. The country star is also set to perform at Stagecoach in April 2023.