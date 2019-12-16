Jon Gosselin takes son Collin to get Christmas tree months after he alleged ex-wife Kate 'abused' teen

Jon Gosselin is continuing a family tradition with his son Collin for Christmas.

The former "Jon and Kate Plus 8" star, 42, made a trip to a Christmas tree farm over the weekend with his longtime girlfriend, Colleen Conrad, and his son Collin, 15, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Kate Gosselin.

Conrad documented the family outing on Instagram, showing Collin appearing in the Christmas spirit as he drapes his arm over his dad's shoulder.

JON GOSSELIN ALLEGES EX-WIFE KATE MENTALLY ABUSED THEIR SON, ‘SENT HIM AWAY’ TO SPECIAL NEEDS INSTITUTION

"We have our tree!! #christmastree #merrychristmas #jongosselin #collingosselin #treefarm" Conrad captioned the photo.

The father-son duo worked together to lift their hand-picked tree onto a wagon, according to a video also posted to Conrad's account.

Conrad then showed off the final product of the tree decorated with ornaments and bows inside of their home.

JON GOSSELIN GETS TEMPORARY SOLE CUSTODY OF SON COLLIN AFTER KATE GOSSELIN MISSES COURT

Jon and Collin's outing comes months after the former TV dad made bombshell claims against Kate after a 10-year gag order was reportedly lifted.

In his claims to DailyMailTV, the dad claimed that his ex-wife and mother of eight mentally abused Collin and sent him to a special needs institution in Philadelphia for three years.

Jon shared a letter he received from Collin in 2017, in which the teen begged for his father's help to get him out of the facility.

JON GOSSELIN HANGS WITH SON COLLIN DURING FIRST VISIT IN 3 YEARS

“Dear Dad, I’m not trying to trick you, but I still love you,” the teen wrote in a June 2017 letter obtained by the outlet. “I told Mom [Kate Gosselin] I want to live with you, she said no. But right? She can’t choose for me. I’m old enough now, I’m YOUR son, not hers. She was abusive to me after I left your house. I’m sorry. Take this to court because … you’re my dad, my savior.”

After receiving the letter, Jon fought for sole custody of Collin as well as 15-year-old daughter Hannah.

Other than ADHD, Jon claimed Collin has "never been diagnosed with any known medical condition." The reality star added that Kate "couldn't deal" with him.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After spending over three years in the Philadelphia facility "with no parents, all alone," Jon claimed his son now suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder.

"I know my children have suffered abuse and I know one day they're going to tell their own story," the father added. "And sadly enough, I know what PTSD is. It's really upsetting."