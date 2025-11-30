JoJo Siwa breaks silence after being rushed to the hospital for painful burst ovarian cyst

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

JoJo Siwa says she is recovering after a painful medical scare.

The singer and dancer took to her TikTok to share a health update, after she posted an image of herself on a stretcher before her performance at the Mall of America Friday.

Siwa, 22, revealed she went to the hospital because "one of my ovaries had a cyst on it that burst and was bleeding in my stomach."

"So that's what was causing the excruciating pain — anytime that the blood in the stomach," the star said. "It's like brutal pain, and long story short, should revolve itself. It should stop on its own."

She added that she has a recheck in a week to make sure there is no more bleeding.

Siwa also explained what led up to her hospital visit.

The star said the days leading up to her performance, her stomach was hurting, and she wasn't sure why.

"My stomach would really, really hurt, and I don't know why, but it just kind of passes," and she noted that she didn't think it was anything serious.

"So long story short, every time that I've been dancing for the last couple of days – or even just like walking or anything – my stomach would just really, really hurt," she recalled.

"And I don't know why, but it just kind of passed, and so I was like, 'Oh maybe it's that time of the month, maybe it's a cramp, I don't know,'" Siwa said.

When she tried to ease the pain with a bath, she said that after about four minutes, the pain intensified and she felt like she couldn't breathe.

"That set it off 100 times worse," she said, and felt like she was going to pass out.

Afterwards, she went to go lay on the couch, and she called her mom, who asked her if she needed to go to the hospital.

However, she felt like she couldn't move, so her mom called 911.

When first responders arrived, her vitals were normal, but due to her severe pain, she was taken to the hospital for testing, including an ultrasound – which revealed the burst ovarian cyst.

She was at the hospital for about two hours and was released after the source of the pain was discovered, and pain medicine was administered.

Siwa was able to perform an hour later for her Mall of America appearance.

The star thanked fans for their well-wishes and also thanked the doctors and nurses at the hospital for their kindness and swiftness in her TikTok video.