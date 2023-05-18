Johnny Depp 'hit the bottom' during Amber Heard defamation trial, questioned: 'Is this my life?'

Johnny Depp returned to the spotlight in grand fashion this week to open the prestigious Cannes Film Festival with his new flick, "Jeanne du Barry."

Depp stars in the French-speaking role as King Louis XV with director Maïwenn at the helm of the movie.

The 59-year-old actor was worlds away from a celebratory place just one year ago as he was immersed in a libel trial with his ex-wife, Amber Heard. His rise back to the top after a tumultuous year is hard for Depp to believe.

"When you hit the bottom, you hit the bottom, you hit the bottom, then you find the basement to the bottom," Depp told The Associated Press.

Depp was awarded $10.35 million in damages after a jury declared Heard defamed Depp on all counts following a six-week trial in Virginia amid allegations of domestic violence and sexual assault. The trial ended in June 2022.

Heard lost the defamation case , but was awarded $2 million in her countersuit as jurors found that Depp defamed her through his attorney.

"When it all went down, confusion is a good word. Befuddled. Because it does almost reach the Bugs Bunny experience," Depp says now. "You say to yourself: ‘Is this my life? What happened?’"

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star initially sought a $50 million payout over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed Heard wrote that didn’t specifically name Depp, but discussed her experiences with domestic abuse at the hands of a former partner. Heard had countersued for $100 million in damages.

Depp thought about previous Hollywood scandals as he attempted to summarize his own.

"Never boring but unpleasant, curious years. Escapades. Rumors. Accusations," Depp said.

"I read far too much about Fatty Arbuckle but I didn’t see any (Buster) Keaton coming my way to save my a--."

Less than one month after the ruling, Heard filed a notice of appeal to overturn the verdict. "We believe the court made errors that prevented a just and fair verdict consistent with the First Amendment. We are therefore appealing the verdict," Heard's spokesperson said in a statement at the time.

In December, the former couple reached a settlement that included a $1 million payment from Heard to Depp and finalized all financial claims.

"We are pleased to formally close the door on this painful chapter for Mr. Depp, who made clear throughout this process that his priority was about bringing the truth to light," Depp’s lawyers, Benjamin Chew and Camille Vazquez, said in a statement.

Throughout the long battle, Depp kept focused on words of his late friend and longtime mentor, Hunter S. Thompson.

"One of the things that kept going in my head was Hunter," he said. "I could hear his voice: ‘Buy the ticket, take the ride.’"

Depp was proud of persevering through a difficult time, and thought of one particular Hollywood legend who might have "gone sideways" after such a trial.

"I don’t think Marlon would have survived," Depp said, referencing Brando. "I don’t think he came close to going through something like this. Had he been alive to watch this happen, he would have gone sideways. He would have killed somebody."

Asked if he had any misgivings about the supporters he attracted, Depp responded: "I did notice that people actually opened their mouths about it. At that time, that was brave."

"Not for a moment will I regret anything unless I’ve done something horrible to someone, which I haven’t," Depp added. "I’m not going to regret being taken down a strange road for that period of time because I learned so much more about myself."