John Travolta on late wife Kelly Preston's last film: 'She was very proud of it'

John Travolta couldn't be more supportive of Kelly Preston's final film which was released in some countries on Friday, according to Travolta.

The actor took to Instagram to share a trailer of the movie, "Off the Rails," to announce the news.

It was the last project Preston shot before her death. The star of films like "Jerry Maguire" and "Twins" died in July 2020 at age 57, much to the surprise of her fans who were largely unaware of the fact that she was engaged in a very secret, two-year battle with breast cancer.

"Off the Rails starring Kelly Preston," Travolta, 67, captioned his post. "Off the Rails is Kelly's last film- she was very proud of it and of all of the wonderful talent that she got to work with in it. It is available in UK and Ireland theaters starting this Friday July 23rd! @offtherailsfilm @bklproductions."

HOW JOHN TRAVOLTA HAS BEEN DEALING WITH HEARTBREAK FOLLOWING KELLY PRESTON’S DEATH

According to Variety , the film focuses on three friends who are now in their 50s attempting to recreate an interrail journey across Europe from their youth in order to fulfill their friend’s dying wish. Because she cannot join them, the friend is replaced on the journey by her 18-year-old daughter.

The film promises lost passports, train strikes, romantic entanglements and old feuds will stand in the way of the group’s mission to complete the journey within five days to make good on their promise. The outlet reports that "Off the Rails" marks the directorial debut of Jules Williamson and that the story is based on their real-life experience.

The travel comedy/drama also stars Jenny Seagrove, Sally Phillips, Elizabeth Dormer-Phillips, Ben Miller, Franco Nero and Judi Dench.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Screen Media purchased the U.S. rights to the comedy-drama in November 2020, but it's unclear when the movie will be released in the U.S.

"We are so excited to be bringing a movie about fun, tradition, and love to audiences at a time when we can all use a little more of each of those. We know audiences will love seeing these incredible actresses tell this story," the company said in a press release last November. "Tragically, Kelly Preston’s passing makes this film’s message of friendship especially poignant, but we are so proud to be able to present ‘Off the Rails’ and Kelly’s performance in it."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Before she passed, Preston took to Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes photos from the film and to note how excited she was to work with Dench.

"Dream come true today shooting with Dame Judi Dench in London for @offtherailsfilms," Preston wrote in April 2019.

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report