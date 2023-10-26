John Stamos has no recollection of filming 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2' amid alcohol battle

John Stamos has been open about his excessive drinking in the past.

During the peak of his battle with alcoholism, the "Full House" alum confessed he doesn’t even recall being on the movie set of "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2."

Stamos, 60, was arrested June 12, 2015, on suspicion of driving under the influence, and he was hospitalized. He explained how his alcoholism would deeply impact his memory.

"I was just with Rita Wilson and Nia [Vardalos] in Greece and I realized, I forgot that the next day [after the arrest] they said, 'Oh, you got to go to Toronto. You're in ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2,'" Stamos shared Sirius XM's "The Howard Stern Show." "I’m like, ‘What?’ I don’t remember being on that set."

Stamos played Wilson’s Greek-American boyfriend in the 2016 film.

He continued to reflect on the moment he returned from filming and said his close family and friends forced him to go to rehab.

"As soon as I came back from Toronto and ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding,’ my sisters were there and my agents and everybody was like, ‘OK. It’s time,’" Stamos said. "It wasn’t even an intervention. It was like, ‘We packed your bags, you’re going.'"

Stamos added that he’s been sober eight years.

The actor confessed he hit "rock bottom" while he was drinking. Stamos pointed out he felt his lowest after a series of tumultuous events in his life – including his parents’ deaths and his divorce.

He candidly spoke about his divorce from ex-wife Rebecca Romijn in his new tell-all memoir, "If You Would Have Told Me."

Stamos began dating the supermodel turned superhero actress in 1994. They were married in September 1998, and he filed for divorce in August 2004.

Stamos said he found it "really difficult" to write about his first marriage to Romijn.

"My first marriage was shattering to me. I was shattered for way too long, too," he previously told People magazine. "I mean, a year, OK, good. But it went on [for] years and years."

While Stamos was writing chapters in his book, he was challenged by memories of the past.

"In my mind back then, she was the devil, and I just hated her," he told People. "I couldn't believe how much I hated her, and it ruined my life.

"Looking back, and I talk about it [in the book], because it's one of the steps in AA where the fourth step is you lay out all your grievances, everything that people did to you. I go like, 'None.'"

After their divorce, Stamos met model Caitlin McHugh in 2016, and the couple married in February 2018. They share a 5-year-old son, Billy.