John Stamos defends Mar-a-Lago appearance after backlash, says supporting frontline heroes 'isn't political'

John Stamos stood by his decision to help a South Florida nonprofit dedicated to honoring healthcare professionals after facing backlash online.

Stamos, 61, caught heat on social media after photos circulated of the "Full House" star in attendance at the event hosted at Mar-a-Lago over the weekend.

A longtime supporter of working within the community, Stamos denounced any political affiliation with the gala in a message shared on Instagram, and encouraged his followers to instead donate resources to frontline workers.

‘FULL HOUSE’ STAR DAVE COULIER CONFIRMS HE'S CANCER-FREE

"I accepted the invitation to emcee the Palm Beach Ray of Hope Gala – an evening dedicated to honoring and uplifting our frontline heroes," Stamos wrote. "This nonpartisan event supports The Academy for Nursing and Health Occupations, a 501(c) (3) organization that trains 350-400 nurses every year, directly addressing the critical shortage of healthcare professionals in Palm Beach County."

Stamos wrote that there shouldn't be a political divide when it comes to backing healthcare workers.

JOHN STAMOS' WIFE JOKES HE ‘WENT THROUGH EVERYONE ELSE’ BEFORE HE MARRIED HER

"Supporting nurses isn't political – it's essential," he wrote. "These are the people who care for us and our families when we need it most, and I believe we should show up for them with the same unwavering dedication they show up with every single day.

"Supporting nurses isn't political – it's essential." — John Stamos

"I stand by the importance of healthcare, of service, and of investing in those who care for our communities."

Stamos added, "My values and political views remain unchanged and if you don't donate to Palm Beach Ray of Hope, then please consider donating to Democracy Forward."

Online trolls bashed Stamos Monday after photos circulated of the Beach Boys musician dressed to the nines at President Donald Trump's Florida home.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"I stand by the importance of healthcare, of service, and of investing in those who care for our communities." — John Stamos

"John Stamos just ruined his brand forever," one user wrote. "You can't visit Mar-a-Lago and then expect the stink to ever leave you. Nobody will be having mercy on him."

"I’m so disappointed in John Stamos," another fan wrote on X. "I’m not surprised cause it just feels like it makes sense but I’m also still sad."

Another user quipped, "John Stamos at Mar-a-Lago? Disappointing. Uncle Jesse would never. Time to cancel Full House reruns, can’t watch without thinking of this betrayal. What’s next, DJ Tanner at a MAGA rally? Gross."

Some X users showed support for Stamos, with one fan writing on X, "John Stamos can speak wherever he wants. Everyone has different views but no need to attack someone for their views. If John wants to speak somewhere he can and I’m not gonna hate or dislike him for it."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Stamos has a long history of giving back to communities in need. In December 2022, the "General Hospital" star told Fox News Digital he's "always been pro-cop" while helping emcee a fundraising event for the LA County Sheriff's Academy Class 464.

"If you're not helping out the community, what are you doing right? You know, it's my community," Stamos exclusively told Fox News Digital. "I was so touched by this story, which was, well these recruits were not only just young kids trying to do their best. A lot of these kids were also trying to get out of situations that they were in… bad situations, avoiding being in gangs."

"I grew up here, so it’s doubly sensitive for me," he said. "I’ve always been pro-cop. I’m teaching my son to be. Any time we see an officer in our neighborhood, we go say ‘hi’ and say ‘thank you.’"

His wife, Caitlin McHugh Stamos, co-founded the Civic Soul nonprofit, an organization which is dedicated to bringing people together through "acts of service, compassion, and shared humanity."