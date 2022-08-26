John Rich on Nashville: 5 favorite spots from the Music City insider

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nashville is one of the hottest city's in the nation right now. It's enjoying an influx of new residents, new business and new talent.

Singer-songwriter John Rich has enjoyed a front-row seat for the show.

He arrived in the Music City soon after graduating from high school in nearby Dickson, Tenn. in 1992 — and Rich quickly proved one of the top talents on Music Row.

He performed with and wrote songs for hit-making act Lonestar, teamed up with Big Kenny to form Big & Rich, one of the most dynamic duos in country music, and today also a successful solo career while continuing to write hit tunes.

Rich's latest song "Progress" zoomed up to no. 1 on the world Apple iTunes sales chart in July, after it was released to Truth Social and video-sharing site Rumble, according to the New York Post.

Rich has written no. 1 songs for Jason Alden, Faith Hill and Gretchen Wilson, while working with most of the biggest stars in country music today.

He offered Fox News Digital insight into his favorite spots to see in and around Nashville.

Gruhn Guitars, 2120 8th Ave. South

It's "my favorite instrument store," Rich told Fox News Digital of Gruhn Guitars.

"They are considered the no. 1 vintage instrument store in the USA, and everyone from the Rolling Stones to Ricky Skaggs have bought guitars there," he said.

He added, "It's a time capsule!"

E3 Chophouse, 1628 21st Ave. South

"My favorite restaurant currently in Nashville," said Rich of E3 Chophouse. "The owners source their beef from their own grass-fed cattle in Kansas."

The Nashville dining scene is booming with nearly 20% more diners in 2022 than in the pre-pandemic year of 2019.

The multi-level restaurant features an outdoor patio bar and a menu that includes, in addition to steaks, fresh seafood, an exquisite caviar bar — and in an ode to its fresh farm-sourced ingredients — real honeycomb on its charcuterie board.

Ryman Auditorium, 116 5th Ave North

"Always one of my favorite places to see a concert," said Rich of Ryman Auditorium, the downtown Nashville American-music landmark.

"It's where the Grand Ole Opry started."

Perhaps more importantly, added Rich, "I also married my wife on that stage."

The Grand Ole Opry today is located outside downtown Nashville.

Both the Opry and the Ryman are must-see sites for Nashville visitors.

The Outpost Armory, 1132 Beasie Rd, Murfreesboro

"The greatest gun store in America," said Rich of the Outpost Armory, the sprawling firesarms shop and shooting range that's located about 30 minutes southeast of downtown Nashville.

"It's owned by my friend Ronnie Barrett, who is also the inventor of the world-famous Barrett .50 Caliber sniper rifle."

Redneck Riviera, 208 Broadway

"My absolute favorite place to hang out is the greatest honky-tonk in Nashville, The Redneck Riviera!" said the country music star.

Rich may be a tiny bit biased: He owns the country music hotspot, just steps from the Cumberland River on the catbird seat of Lower Broadway — the heart of the Music City's world-famous live-music scene.

The bar boasts three levels of entertainment and plenty of salutes to the USA and its veterans.

Check out the amazing beer-can American flag behind the second-floor bar.