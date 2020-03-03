John Rich says 'family and I are OK' following Nashville tornadoes

Country singer and host of Fox Nation’s “The Pursuit! With John Rich” shared his thoughts on the devastation in Tennessee in the wake of powerful tornadoes that ripped through the state.

A powerful storm system produced at least two tornadoes that struck central Tennessee early on Tuesday morning, including one that caused significant damage near downtown Nashville and left several people dead. President Trump announced that he plans to visit the affected areas later this week.

“My family and I are OK, but we have friends who have suffered greatly,” Rich, a Nashville native, told Fox News in a statement. “Nashville is a strong town and people around here look out for each other. We look forward to the president’s visit this Friday and feel confident that he will deploy the assistance needed for our town to recover as quickly as possible. We are praying for the families who lost loved ones last night.”

Rich’s comments echo those he made earlier in the day on Twitter where he informed fans that he and those close to him were safe and unharmed.

“Thankful to God that my family is ok after the #nashvilletornado and thinking about folks who lost someone last night. Sections of town are ripped apart...Hoping we see no more injuries or loss of life,” he tweeted earlier in the day.

Rich was among the myriad of stars showing their support for the community in Tennessee, specifically Nashville, following the storms’ devastation.

The tornado near downtown Nashville lit up the night sky with flashes of light as transformers blew and the storm reportedly stayed on the ground into Hermitage, about 10 miles east of the city.

Fox News' Travis Fedschun and David Aaro contributed to this report.