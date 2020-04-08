John Prine’s wife Fiona speaks out after his death, urges all ages to take coronavirus ‘seriously’

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

John Prine’s wife and manager, Fiona Whelan Prine, is speaking out following the death of one of country and folk music’s most influential artists.

“We have no words to describe the grief our family is experiencing at this time. John was the love of my life and adored by our sons Jody, Jack and Tommy, daughter in law Fanny, and by our grandchildren,” she wrote in a lengthy caption beneath a photo of the late musician sitting with his signature acoustic guitar.

Fiona thanked the health care professionals at the Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn., who allowed her the chance to stay with Prine while the coronavirus “inflicted damage” on his body.

“I sat with John – who was deeply sedated – in the hours before he passed and will be forever grateful for that opportunity,” she shared.

Fiona also urged that folks continue practicing recommended guidelines for mitigating the spread of COVID-19 and issued deep condolences to those who are also grieving the loss of their loved ones due to the novel virus.

“My dearest wish is that people of all ages take this virus seriously and follow guidelines set by the CDC,” she wrote. “We send our condolences and love to the thousands of other American families who are grieving the loss of loved ones at this time - and to so many other families across the world.”

Fiona continued: “Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for the outpouring of love we have received from family, friends, and fans all over the world. John will be so missed but he will continue to comfort us with his words and music and the gifts of kindness, humor and love he left for all of us to share.”

On March 29, Prine’s family shared the star was critically ill and had been placed on a ventilator while being treated for symptoms associated with the virus.

A message posted on Prine’s Twitter page said that the “Angel from Montgomery” singer had been hospitalized since March 26 and his condition worsened on March 28.

“This is hard news for us to share,” Prine’s family said at the time. “But so many of you have loved and supported John over the years, we wanted to let you know, and give you the chance to send on more of that love and support now. And know that we love you, and that John loves you.”

Prine was 73 when he succumbed to the virus on Tuesday.