Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Couples
Published

John Mellencamp, 69, steps out with new girlfriend Natasha Barrett, 46

Mellencamp was most recently engaged to actress Meg Ryan but they ended things in 2019

By Sasha Savitsky | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for July 16 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for July 16

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

John Mellencamp stepped out with his new girlfriend, Natasha Barrett, 46, in New York City.

The "Jack and Diane" singer has been linked to the real estate agent who is 23 years his junior since May.

Page Six reported at the time that the pair looked smitten while enjoying a beach stroll in Malibu over Memorial Day weekend.

MEG RYAN AND JOHN MELLENCAMP'S ON-AGAIN, OFF-AGAIN ROMANCE

Mellencamp holds hands with his new real estate girlfriend Natasha Barrett in Tribeca.

Mellencamp holds hands with his new real estate girlfriend Natasha Barrett in Tribeca. (JosiahW / BACKGRID)

Previously, Mellencamp, 69, had been dating dermatologist-to-the-stars Jamie Sue Sherrill. His daughter and former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Teddi Mellencamp, 40, reportedly introduced them.

They reportedly split in January.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Before Sherrill, Mellencamp and Meg Ryan, 59, ended their engagement in October 2019 after a long on-again, off-again relationship.

Mellencamp has six children and has been married three times.

You can find Sasha Savitsky on Twitter @SashaFB.

On Our Radar