John Lithgow debuts Rudy Giuliani impression on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'

Emmy- and Tony-winning actor John Lithgow debuted his impression of Rudy Giuliani on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” Tuesday.

The late-night host, who is typically very critical of President Trump, his administration and the people he keeps in his orbit, played a clip of Giuliani on cable news “doing damage control, minus the control” with regard to the White House whistleblower in the Hunter Biden scandal that led to an impeachment inquiry.

Colbert introduced Lithgow’s Giuliani “via satellite,” to ask about the real-life Giuliani pushing debunked conspiracy theories on the news. The 75-year-old actor was then seen in full makeup and fake teeth doing his surprisingly adept impression of the president’s personal lawyer.

“Mr. Mayor, how do you respond to critics who say that you were traveling the world pushing debunked conspiracies as part of a scheme to help the president’s re-election?” Colbert asked amid “shushes” from Lithgow's Giuliani.

“That’s ridiculous, Stephen!” the Giuliani character replied. “I was simply bringing the American people the truth about the Bidens! And that’s not all. I now have reason to believe that the 2016 election was not hacked by the Russians, it was hacked by Hunter Biden, who is actually a 'Men in Black'-style alien, being operated by a tiny Hillary Clinton in his neck.”

When asked if he has proof for his claims, he added, “Not yet! Or ever. I’m not falling into the proof trap!”

Lithgow then began to chug red wine on camera, calling it a “Rudy snack.”

Colbert then mentioned former National Security Adviser John Bolton calling Giuliani a “hand grenade” that could blow up Trump’s administration.

“Stephen, that’s crazy,” Lithgow’s Giuliani retorted. “Grenades are used by highly-trained soldiers. I’m more like a can of hairspray someone turns into a flamethrower during a prison riot. That’s also what happened to my teeth.”

He then made the outrageous claim that Hunter Biden was behind a plot to steal Mozart’s bones.

“He wasn’t alone. Everyone was in on it. The deep state, Podesta, George Soros… uh… hold on, let me consult my research department,” he said, taking a big sip of wine. “The lizard people, Bigfoot, the Chupacabra.”

The late-night bit concluded with Lithgow’s character announcing his “counter-counter” investigation into the counterintelligence probe into him.