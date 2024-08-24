Joey Lawrence’s ex-wife Samantha breaks silence after split with cryptic message

Joey Lawrence’s estranged wife, Samantha Cope, may be speaking her truth through hidden messages.

Since the two actors called it quits after only two years of marriage, Cope took to her social media to share recent thoughts that may be clouding her mind.

"An amazing friend of mine recently told me ‘don’t be afraid of the tears. Let them flow,’" Cope wrote on Instagram.

"Because every tear is God gently squeezing the pain and devastation from your heart to make room for new beautiful feelings to come in.’"

Cope’s social media caption was accompanied by a video montage of her smiling with her 1-year-old daughter, Dylan, whom she shares with Lawrence. The video then transitioned into somber moments as she broke down in tears.

The actress concluded her video with happy clips of Dylan and her smiling while petting a horse. The emotional post had a voice narration that said, "Look at you, look how far you’ve come."

"You’ve faced your trauma, and you came out on the other side. And I’m sorry to get a little emotional. But there were some times there that I was really worried about you, miss girl. But look at you today. I am so proud of you. You’re a survivor baby."

Cope’s video comes after Lawrence was accused of having an extramarital affair just over a week after his wife filed for divorce.

According to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital, Cope filed for divorce and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.

The divorce petition was filed Aug. 13, two months after their date of separation, which was June 7, 2024, the documents say. The split occurred two years after Lawrence and Cope tied the knot in May 2022.

Lawrence’s rumored affair was allegedly a factor in the couple’s split. The actor reportedly got romantically involved with his married co-star Melina Alves. The two worked on the upcoming film "Socked in for Christmas."

"Joey met Melina Alves on the set of their movie, where she was a producer," a People source claimed. "He then love-bombed her just like he love-bombed Samantha. He continued to date Melina even after Samantha found out about it and confronted him."

Cope suggested the two go to counseling, but apparently Lawrence "fooled their counselor" and would "get ready for dates with Melina while Sam watched, bawling her eyes out," the source alleged.

Alves’ estranged husband, Edward Rider, filed for divorce a few weeks before Cope submitted paperwork to separate from Lawrence, according to TMZ.

The outlet reportedly obtained the divorce filings by Rider, which alleged he discovered in March that Alves and Lawrence were having an affair.

Reps for Lawrence, Cope and Alves did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.