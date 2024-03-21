Joey Lawrence credits parents for keeping him safe during ‘very vulnerable moments' as child star

Joey Lawrence, who starred in the hit show "Blossom" as a teenager, avoided the dark side of childhood fame due to his "close" relationship with his family.

Lawrence, now 47, admitted he was "very lucky" to make it out of Hollywood seemingly unscathed.

"So certainly in our industry – in the ‘80s and ‘90s, especially – a lot of stuff went down that was not OK," he told Page Six. "You see a lot of these people talking about it today."

While he noted that he's "very lucky," Lawrence emphasized his parents were "always around."

"My parents were with me the whole time, so there were moments, and they were averted because my parents were right there," he explained.

Lawrence noted he was "very grateful" for the "support system" he had during those "very vulnerable" moments.

"I was very close with my family. We went everywhere together, and I had that support system," Lawrence said. "And it was sort of this impervious wall surrounding me at those very vulnerable moments, you know? I’m very grateful for that."

Lawrence shot to fame as a teenager after starring as Joey Russo in NBC's "Blossom." The actor went on to grab roles in "Brotherly Love," "American Dreams," "Run of the House" and later "Melissa & Joey." He also voiced Oliver in Disney's "Oliver & Company."

The actor parlayed his success into a music career. In 1993, he released his debut album "Joey Lawrence."

In 1997, he released "Soulmates." The musician is known for hits such as "Never Gonna Change My Mind," "I Can't Help Myself" and "Nothin' My Love Can't Fix."

Lawrence previously opened up about what he's grateful for in an interview with Fox News Digital.

"The blessing of life is that you get to live it every day," he said in 2022. "I'm just doing the best I can every day. I'm very thankful for all the things that I have and to wake up every day and continue to live life for the people that I love around me."

The actor revealed what opportunities he was interested in pursuing at the time.

"I'd love to be in a ‘Die Hard’ one day or be able to, you know, get my feet wet, sort of in a more physical type role," Lawrence explained.

"I loved what Bruce Willis did in his prime with that, where he was relatable. It wasn't [Arnold] Schwarzenegger, who was great, and [Sylvester] Stallone, you know, with the muscles … But he was everyman, and he was intense and those moments where he can bring the brevity, he brought the brevity."

