Joe Rogan says Biden appears 'mentally compromised,' making voters 'uncomfortable'

Podcast host Joe Rogan on Wednesday said he believes voters are concerned about the mental state of presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

“I believe there is also a large group of people that are very uncomfortable with a man who seems to be mentally compromised winning the election and doing so by hiding," Rogan said on his podcast “The Joe Rogan Show.”

“He was just at another thing the other day and forgot where he was.”

BIDEN SAYS HE'S EAGER TO COMPARE HIS 'COGNITIVE ABILITY' AGAINST TRUMP

Biden clarified in a feisty interview moment that he’s never taken a cognitive test amid repeated attacks by Trump on the 77-year-old former vice president’s mental stamina.

"No, I haven't taken a test. Why the hell would I take a test?" Biden answered, in an interview scheduled to air Thursday at the convention of the National Association of Black Journalists and National Association of Hispanic Journalists. Biden was asked if he had taken a test for cognitive decline.

"Come on, man. That's like saying you, before you got on this program, you take a test where you're taking cocaine or not. What do you think? Huh? Are you a junkie?" the former vice president shot back, turning the question back around on CBS News reporter Errol Barnett, who is Black. The former vice president chuckled as he finished his response.

Trump campaign rapid response director Andrew Clark – in an email to reporters and in a tweet – quickly highlighted Biden’s response, which he described as “Brutal.”

Asked for a response to the attention surrounding the clip, a Biden official told Fox News: "It was a preposterous question deserving of a response that showed the absurdity of it all."

Rogan said on the show, talking to former CIA officer Mike Baker, that he's concerned about the chaos and "civil unrest" that could ensue based on questions about mail-in voting.

"This is gonna be such a contested election no matter what," he said.