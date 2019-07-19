'Real Housewives' star Dolores Catania reveals the extreme diet she used to drop 25 lbs

"Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Dolores Catania is looking slim for summer.

The reality TV star, 48, dropped a staggering 25 lbs. and feels better than ever after cutting out specific foods and ramping up her workout routine.

The mother-of-two spoke to Life & Style magazine about what motivated her to lose weight.

"Actually two young girls — my niece Sarah and Milania Giudice [her co-star Teresa Giudice's daughter]. She lost so much weight and she's still losing weight," Catania admitted to the magazine.

"[Milania]'s going to the gym with her mother, and I was like 'Oh you know what? I really need to get on it.' I'm like 'Look at them, why can't I just do it?" she added. "I was getting heavier — I go up and down in weight, I had to stop."

Besides working up a sweat, Catania joined a diet program at a New Jersey health center and cut all sugars, carbs and oil from her diet. She also stopped eating out at restaurants with her boyfriend.

"The other thing, I knew when I started this diet that being committed to not only the ingredients and the diet you're eating every day but the fact that you can not tempt yourself to go out," she said.

"You know if you go to a restaurant, it's for food. So I told my boyfriend David, 'Us going out to eat three nights a week is over,'" Catania added.

Catania warned her strict 750 calorie-a-day diet is not for everyone. "This is not for someone who is not committed. I did not want to spend my summer with the weight that I put on over the winter," she said. "Weight does not come off easily as you get older, it just doesn't. Back when we were younger, we could lose it quick."