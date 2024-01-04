Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Joe Bonsall, Oak Ridge Boys member, announces retirement from touring due to health: 'Walking is impossible'

Oak Ridge Boys tenor reveals the extent of his neuromuscular disorder

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
Joe Bonsall, of the legendary quartet The Oak Ridge Boys, is bidding adieu to his fellow bandmates, announcing in an emotional statement that he is stepping away from touring due to ongoing health concerns.

"Many of you know I have been battling a slow onset (over 4 years now) of a neuromuscular disorder," the tenor wrote on X. "I am now to a point that walking is impossible so I have basically retired from the road. It has just gotten too difficult."

The group is currently on their farewell tour, where Bonsall, 75, has been seen singing from atop a stool.

Joe Bonsall in a red shirt raises his hand to the crowd in Nashville, Tennessee from his stool while performing alongside The Oak Ridge Boys

Joe Bonsall, left, raises his hand to the crowd in Nashville, Tennessee, from his stool while performing alongside The Oak Ridge Boys. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

"It has been a great 50 years and I am thankful to all the Oak Ridge Boys band crew and staff for the constant love and support shown to me through it all," he wrote. "I will never forget and for those of you who have been constantly holding me up in prayer I thank you and ask for you to keep on praying," he added.

Joe Bonsall in a red shirt and jeans holds on to a microphone stand and sings with The Oak Ridge Boys

Joe Bonsall was pictured performing in 2022, atop a stool. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Bonsall quickly pivoted from his announcement, choosing to laud his replacement, musician Ben James. 

"There is a young man named Ben James singing for me out there and he needs your love and encouragement … his sound is different than mine but he brings a ton of talent to the table! @oakridgeboys will finish the Farewell Tour without me but rest assured I am good with all of it! God’s Got It!!!"

Black and white photo of The Oak Ridge Boys performing

The Oak Ridge Boys was originally founded in 1943. They are pictured here, performing in 1984. (Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

James, a 27-year-old musician, first appeared alongside the boys in 2022 during a concert in West Virginia.

"Joe handed me the mic and said, 'You've got the next verse,’ James remembered, per People magazine. "And I'm not sure I will ever get over that moment. ‘Elvira’ was always on repeat when I was growing up. It’s still one of those timeless songs that never grow old."

A picture of The Oak Ridge Boys in a variations of black clothes smiling for a photo

The Oak Ridge Boys consisted of baritone William Lee Golden, tenor Joe Bonsall, bass Richard Sterban and Duane Allen, the lead vocalist. (Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

The band, originally founded in 1943, consisted of baritone William Lee Golden, tenor Bonsall, bass Richard Sterban and Duane Allen, the lead vocalist, during its heyday in the 70s and 80s.

They were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2015.

A representative for the group did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment, although they have been reposting the news of Bonsall's retirement to X. 

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

