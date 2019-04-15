Expand / Collapse search
Joaquin Phoenix is playing Jesus in new film but refused to do one thing: 'Who the f--- would do that?'

By Caleb Parke | Fox News
Joaquin Phoenix is playing Jesus in the upcoming film, "Mary Magdalene," but he refused to perform one of the miracles recorded in the gospels.

An early scene in the movie required the 44-year-old actor, who recently played Joker, to perform a miracle from John's gospel, in which Jesus healed a blind man by rubbing mud in his eyes (portrayed by a woman in the film).

“I knew about that scene from the Bible, but I guess I had never really considered it,” Phoenix told CNN. “When I got there, I thought, ‘I’m not going to rub dirt in her eyes. Who the f--- would do that?’ It doesn’t make any sense. That is a horrible introduction to seeing.”

Phoenix took matters into his own hands, by simply licking his thumb and rubbing the woman's eyes. No mud but he argues it doesn't take away from the miracle Jesus performed.

The film, set for release on Good Friday, looks at the story of Jesus from a more feminine perspective, as many biblical scholars have lableled Mary Magdalene, played by Phoenix's real-life girlfriend, Rooney Mara, the "first feminist."

The film was originally set for release in late 2017 but was repeatedly pushed back after The Weinstein Co. was caught in the multiple accusations of sexual assault against producer Harvey Weinstein. IFC Films ultimately released it.

Caleb Parke is an associate editor for FoxNews.com. You can follow him on Twitter @calebparke