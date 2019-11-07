Joanna Gaines dishes details about new cookbook

The ever-honest Joanna Gaines is keeping it real as she serves up details on her forthcoming cookbook.

On Thursday, the former “Fixer Upper” star announced that her “Magnolia Table Vol. 2” is officially available for preorder, and teased some of the recipes it will include when it hits shelves in April 2020.

Following the original “Magnolia Table” tome, which was published 2018, fans of the superstar designer can look forward to her delicious takes on mushroom-gruyére quiche, chicken-pecan-asparagus casserole, zucchini-squash strata and Magnolia Press chocolate cake, among others in the text’s 145 recipes.

“What made this second experience so unique was that most of my family’s tried-and-true recipes were already shared in the first cookbook, which required us to get in the kitchen, start from scratch, and develop a whole new collection of recipes for gathering family and friends around the table,” Gaines wrote on her Magnolia blog. “I hope this second edition gives you even more reason to gather with the ones you love!”

The HGTV star got even more candid in a YouTube video released Nov. 7, showing off her culinary chops as she stirred greens in a pan, mixed mashed potatoes and iced miniature chocolate cakes.

“So my hope with this cookbook is that it really encourages and inspires people to experiment in their kitchen, and to get after it. I’ve failed multiple times but in those failings I’ve learned so much and it just kept me coming back. I never wanted to quit,” the 41-year-old said.

“I have fun in the kitchen now, it’s definitely become something that feels more like a gift than a chore,” Gaines continued, detailing that she hopes readers modify the recipes, if so inclined, and truly embrace the “creative” side of cooking.

“At the end of the day, it’s really about gathering your friends and family around the table. It’s those moments that make working in the kitchen, worth it, every time,” she mused.

From raising five kids to running the booming Magnolia brand empire, Gaines and her husband Chip have a special way of making it all look easy.

The power couple, parents to Drake, 14, Ella Rose, 13, Duke, 11, Emmie Kay, 9, and Crew, 1, are currently gearing up to launch their cable network – a joint venture with Discovery – in October 2020.