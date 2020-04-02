Joanna Gaines to host one-hour special on the Food Network: 'This is going to be fun!'

Joanna Gaines is set to make her return on the small screen, hosting a one-hour special on the Food Network on Sunday.

The design maven took to social media on Thursday to share the exciting news with her fans, writing: "Well, this is going to be fun!"

"The 'cooking show' videos that the kids filmed will be airing in a one-hour special on @foodnetwork this Sunday at 12p/11a CT!" the mom of five shared.

CHIP AND JOANNA GAINES ON WHY THEY LEFT HGTV: 'THINGS STARTED GETTING COMPLICATED'

"Plus, I’m sharing a sneak peek of my actual cooking show that will premiere on Magnolia Network in the coming months!" she added.

The post also featured a video of Gaines, 41, making a Dutch oven lasagna, garlic knots and a layered salad.

CHIP AND JOANNA GAINES WANT NEW CABLE NETWORK 'TO FEEL LIKE HOME'

It was previously revealed that Joanna and her husband, Chip, are set to debut Magnolia — the rebranded DIY cable channel — in October. The couple's latest project is a joint venture with Discovery.

Last month, the former HGTV personalities announced that an original series titled "Growing Floret" would be added to the channel's line up, and in October, it was revealed that one of the projects on Magnolia will be a reality show with the working title “Home on the Road," featuring one of their favorite bands, Johnnyswim.

In November, it was reported that Joanna was set to host a cooking show.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Our intention with this network is to create and curate content that inspires, encourages and helps to build bridges across our communities. We want honest, authentic programming that brings families together," Chip, 45, and Joanna said in a joint statement when the network was first announced.