Jimmy Kimmel deletes tweet suggesting Jon Stewart sounded like Trump by backing GameStop traders

ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel appears to have deleted a tweet knocking former "Daily Show" host Jon Stewart for expressing solidarity with the amateur stock traders behind last week's Wall Street shakeup.

On Friday, Stewart debuted on Twitter and weighed in on the controversial move by trading app Robinhood to halt purchases of shares in companies like GameStop, which saw a dramatic surge in stock value after a group of Reddit users bought up shares.

"This is bulls---," Stewart reacted. "The Redditors aren't cheating, they're joining a party Wall Street insiders have been enjoying for years. Don't shut them down...maybe sue them for copyright infringement instead!!"

JON STEWART JOINS TWITTER, CALLS ROBINHOOD BLOCKING GAMESTOP STOCK PURCHASES 'BULLS---'

Apparently, that did not sit well with Kimmel, who sarcastically inquired: "RealDonaldTrump? Is this you?"

According to Washington Examiner writer Siraj Hashmi, who called out the ABC host on Sunday and put him on his infamous "list" of Twitter wrongdoers, Kimmel deleted the tweet.

".@jimmykimmel deleted this tweet within minutes of me posting this reply. he knew the List was coming for him," Hashmi quipped.

Last week, Kimmel suggested that "Russia disrupters" may have been behind the spike in the stock price of GameStop and other struggling companies.