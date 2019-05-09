Expand / Collapse search
Jim Fowler, longtime ‘Wild Kingdom' host, is dead at 89

By Mariah Haas | Fox News
Jim Fowler, the longtime host of "Wild Kingdom," has died. He was 89.

Fowler died Wednesday at his home in Norwalk, Conn., according to a statement from his family obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. No further details were provided.

"We honor Jim Fowler, who passed away on May 8, 2019. Jim was a true wildlife icon," read a Thursday tweet from the “Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom' social media account.

Fowler is survived by his wife, a wildlife artist, and the couple's children Mark and Carrie, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Fowler co-hosted the Emmy-winning nature series alongside fellow zoologist Marlin Perkins starting in 1963 — when the show launched — until Perkins' retirement in 1985. Fowler then hosted solo for several years and returned for its revival in 2002.

He also served as a wildlife correspondent for NBC’s “Today."