'Nashville Flipped' star Troy Shafer dead at 38

"Nashville Flipped" star Troy Shafer has died at the age of 38.

Shafer's brother, Tim, told TMZ on Wednesday that the DIY Network contractor and host died in his sleep, adding that the entire family is stunned since Shafer did not have any known medical conditions.

"The DIY Network family is sorry to hear about the passing of Troy Dean Shafer, a dedicated, driven entrepreneur and restoration expert who was admired by everyone who worked on the series 'Nashville Flipped,'" the network told Fox News in a statement on Wednesday. "We continue to extend our deepest condolences to Troy’s family and friends during this difficult time."

Per the celebrity gossip site, the coroner's office in Erie, Pa. — Shafer's hometown — did not perform an autopsy, but a toxicology report is set to be released in the next few weeks.

"Nashville Flipped" aired for two seasons from 2016 to 2017, and followed Shafer as he restored historical homes in the area.

According to his profile on DIY Network, Shafer grew up in Pennsylvania before moving to Nashville, where he initially tried to pursue music but ended up realizing that his combined background and talent in construction and restoration was a great career path. He started his own home renovations business and married his best friend, Becky.

In addition to family and flipping homes, "Troy's faith was an important part of his life," an Erie Times-News obituary read. Shafer's family held a small, private burial last week, TMZ reported.