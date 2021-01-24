Jim Carrey mocks Melania Trump in controversial political art: ‘Worst first lady’

Jim Carrey shared a controversial piece of political art on Friday about former first lady Melania Trump.

The cartoon-style illustration features an up-close and smiling Trump, 50, in front of a turquoise backdrop. To the right, the picture features a caption in pink lettering that says, "Oh...and goodbye worst first lady. I hope the settlement can finance your life in the shallow end. Thx for nothing."

TED CRUZ WANTS A COPY OF JIM CARREY'S LATEST ARTWORK

Carrey did not share a caption of his own when he shared his tweet Friday afternoon. However, the post received more than 25,900 likes, 2,500 retweets and 371 quote tweets as on Sunday morning.

Multiple commenters called out the 59-year-old comedian for his critical post. Others expressed their disappointment about Carrey’s views, going as far to write that the cartoon is "sexist," "anti female" and filled with "hypocrisy" for someone who identifies themselves as left-leaning.

JIM CARREY FLOATS CONSPIRACY THEORY THAT TRUMP MAY BE THE FIRST US PRESIDENT TO DEFECT

In recent weeks, Carrey has been sharing political cartoons about former President Donald Trump and notable Capitol rioters. Cartoons of Democrat political figures appear to be shown in a more positive light on his Twitter feed, including former U.S. Rep. Stacey Abrams, Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Before Carrey was making headlines for sharing political art, he guest starred in "Saturday Night Live’s" 46th season and played Biden from October to December.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Though my term was only meant to be 6 weeks, I was thrilled to be elected as your SNL President...comedy’s highest call of duty," Carrey tweeted when he first announced his departure from the sketchy comedy show. "I would love to go forward knowing that Biden was the victor because I nailed that s---. But I am just one in a long line of proud, fighting SNL Bidens!"