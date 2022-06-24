Jessie James Decker reveals struggle with depression: 'It's up-and-down'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jessie James Decker opened up about her mental health as she battles some "low lows."

Decker, 34, wrote a lengthy Instagram post filling in her 4.1 million followers on the struggles she's been facing in her life and country music career.

"I want to be open and honest," she wrote. "I have struggled the last couple of years. It's up-and-down. There have been really beautiful, amazing moments but also some pretty low lows.

"The reason why I want to share this is because I think I got to a place where I was trying to hide my vulnerabilities because if I made everything look great all the time it would hide my internal struggles.

JESSIE JAMES DECKER POSES IN BIKINI: ‘CABO JUST BRINGS IT OUTTA ME’

"I have also always felt a duty to make people smile and happy or laugh and always be that bubbly girl. I have a very blessed life with healthy children and an incredible loving rock of a husband. But I have definitely struggled these past couple years. My anxiety has gotten worse, my self-esteem, my confidence."

The reality TV star, who appeared on her own show "Eric & Jessie," is married to former NFL wide receiver Eric Decker. The two share three kids together — Vivianne Rose, Eric "Bubby" Thomas II and Forrest Bradley.

Decker also noted that she's been struggling with issues in her country music career.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I've been wanting to be a country singer since I was nine years old and sometimes, I feel like I'm constantly in a battle with the rest of the industry to prove to them that I'm not just a TV personality or an influencer because that has outshined by music.

"As a women [sic] in 2022, I don't understand why I can't have a family, publish books, own a fashion brand, be an influencer, and do TV without being questioned if I take my music career seriously just because I've chosen to dream big."

Decker has previously been open about dealing with body-shaming online. Last summer, she spoke out about the issue after sharing photos of herself in a bikini.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It’s pretty awful, and I cannot believe this is still happening in the world — that people are doing this," she said at the time. "Yes, I have gained weight, 100 percent. I used to obsessed over it. I tried to stay a certain weight, and most recently, over the past year, I decided to just let myself live.

"I work out, and I eat what I want, and I 100 percent am 10 pounds heavier than I used to be."