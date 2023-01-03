Jessica Simpson shares photo after finding her 8th grade cheerleading letterman jacket

Jessica Simpson has still got spirit.

The Jessica Simpson Collection mogul shared a throwback with fans earlier this week when she posted a photo of herself with her middle school letterman jacket on.

"Found my 8th grade head cheerleader letter jacket," Simpson, 42, wrote on Instagram along with a selfie of her in the green and yellow keepsake. Simpson finished the look with an orange beanie and hoop earrings.

"Yes! Go Vikings!" her younger sister Ashlee Simpson, 38, commented along with a laughing emoji.

"U go girl," Sharon Stone wrote, and Paris Hilton left a heart eyes emoji.

In recent years, Simpson has been open with her fans about her weight loss journey. The Jessica Simpson Collection mogul said in September after losing the baby weight from her third pregnancy she's able to fit back into all her old clothes.

"Oh, gosh, no," she told Extra at the time when asked if she's gotten used to the attention on her weight loss. "Would any woman? But Lynda Carter warned me on the set of ‘Dukes of Hazzard.’ She was like, ‘I will always be Wonder Woman and compared to Wonder Woman, and that’s what you’re doing here as Daisy Duke. Just know the words ‘Daisy Duke’ will follow you for the rest of your career.’"

Simpson added, "I’ve been criticized, and it hurts, but I’ve been every weight and I’ve been proud of it. I decided, ‘Okay, everybody is going to talk about my weight all the time, I might as well make money off of it and turn it into a business of selling clothes and acceptance."

The mom of three added that she lost the weight she gained after having her daughter, Birdie, in 2019 with the help of a nutritionist.

"I went to a nutritionist, and I needed to get my eating habits right," she said.

"I absolutely feel healthy," she told the outlet. "I feel like my old self before I had children and all the hormones going wild. I feel younger, actually. I have a lot more energy and yeah, I get to wear all the clothes that are in storage that I saved for [10-year-old daughter] Maxwell and [3-year-old daughter] Birdie. Maybe Birdie will outgrow them because Maxwell has already outgrown me!"

Simpson and husband Eric Johnson also share 9-year-old son Ace.