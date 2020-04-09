Jessica Simpson spoofs her 2003 'Rolling Stone' cover with quarantine edition

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Jessica Simpson's home life looks very different now compared to nearly 20 years ago when she graced the cover of "Rolling Stone" magazine.

The best-selling author, 39, spoofed the glamourous cover with a hilarious real-life pic as she deals with sheltering at home due to the coronavirus.

"Housewife of the Year looks a little different these days," Simpson joked. In the pic, she's holding a plethora of cleaning products, including a Swiffer mop, which she also held on the magazine over.

The singer kept her outfit casual with a tie-dyed sweatsuit outfit, fuzzy slippers, and a bandana in her hair.

On the 2003 cover, Simpson donned a skimpier outfit complete with pink heels, a white tank top, and a pair of underwear. They dubbed her the "Housewife of the Year" due to the success of her reality TV about her first marriage to Nick Lachey.

The "Open Book" writer reached out to her fans in late March to offer some encouraging words for all people experiencing hardships during the outbreak.

“I know people are struggling with fear, anxiety, and also with sorrowful loss,” Simpson wrote on Instagram next to a photo of a scenic view.

She continued: “My faith in God, knowing that with him all things are possible, has been my strength when I feel overwhelmed.”

“I have had many prayerful moments in these last few weeks of uncertainty and it is in these moments I feel true peace and pure connection to hope,” Simpson explained. “After weeks of quarantine, I have found my quiet place. I urge everyone to cause yourself to let go, be silent with listening ears toward God.”

She asked her followers to join her in prayer. “I humbly ask that you join me in praying for the leaders around the world including our president, governors, mayors, politicians, scientists, doctors, and all healthcare workers. Prayer is not political. Prayer is necessary," Simpson wrote.

“We are all in this together, so we must stand united,” she added. “I encourage each and every one of you to stay home, stay strong, and stay on bended knee."