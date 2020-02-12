Jessica Simpson says she's never felt 'more free' than in her marriage to Eric Johnson

Jessica Simpson is opening up about how she really feels about her marriage to Eric Johnson.

The mother of three recently released a memoir in which she spilled details on some of the darkest days of her life, including her path to sobriety, being a victim of sexual assault and watching her parents' marriage unravel.

In a new interview with Us Weekly, Simpson, 39, switched gears to her own marriage, sharing that she is lucky Johnson, 40, allows her to be exactly who she is.

"In terms of my marriage to Eric, I have never felt more myself or more free," the 39-year-old told the magazine. "Eric and I have a true mind, body [and] soul connection."

The mother of three shared that one reason her relationship with Johnson works is that he accepts her flaws.

"I am most certainly in this marriage and this life with Eric by my side with free will!" she said.

Simpson's comments about her second marriage are a stark contrast to the way she described her first union to ex Nick Lachey.

In "Open Book," Simpson confessed that she wishes the former couple signed a prenup before marriage and admitted the pair duked it out daily when the "Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica" cameras weren't rolling.

“In year three, that's when we started knowing, 'Let's get these camera crews out of the house,'" recalled Simpson. “So I would just say some dumb blonde joke or something. I really did confuse chicken and tuna, that was real. Yeah, that was real. I own that.”

“We knew our roles and we knew when to turn it on and we couldn't wait for the cameras to get out of there so we could fight,” she continued. “All of a sudden we were fake. We weren't the golden couple, the trophy couple that everybody thought that we were, that everybody expected us to be, and it was hard to rediscover. By the end of the show, we weren't even really talking.”

Simpson and Johnson, a former NFL tight end, share son Ace, 6, and daughters, Maxwell, 7, and Birdie, 10 months.